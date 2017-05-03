Mike Tomlin and new Steeler T.J. Watt hit it off in pre-draft dinner

PITTSBURGH -- The night before Wisconsin's pro day, several Pittsburgh Steelers officials visited The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. -- home of "Great Beer, Great Food, Great Fun" -- to set the stage for their first-round pick, Wisconsin's T.J. Watt.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was in attendance for the dinner in Madison. He can't remember what everyone ate, but one thing stayed with him: How Steelers coach Mike Tomlin built a rapport with Watt, the team's pick at No. 30 overall last week.

"Mike does a great job asking questions," Chryst said. "He did a great job of drawing [Watt's] personality out at the dinner. But he also shares nuggets. He likes sharing things that would help him as a player. They got an accurate picture of him, which isn't always easy [in draft settings]."

The Steelers already knew plenty about Watt. When general manager Kevin Colbert visited Wisconsin in the fall, Chryst asked him to evaluate Watt. Toward the end of the season, Colbert came back with a message: first-round talent.

Colbert was at the dinner, along with outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel, drafted in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers.

Watt didn't hear much from Pittsburgh after that dinner, but "I had a feeling come draft night that it was a really good match for me and a really good fit. I thought it could happen."

After a position change and knee injuries early in his career, Watt garnered first-round consideration with 11.5 sacks last year, his first as a starter.

"He will work and he's smart enough to know how to get better," Chryst said. "Smart enough to listen to the coaching. He'll watch the great pros and pick out from it. He will put the time in. And he's still getting better."