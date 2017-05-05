Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers OL 'enjoyed hearing' Myles Garrett's sack plans

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger has been in contact with his trusted Steelers offensive line after a new Cleveland Brown set out goals to sack Pittsburgh's quarterback.

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has made clear that Roethlisberger is his first AFC North target. Apparently Roethlisberger got word of this thanks to conversations with his Pro Bowl center.

When Ben Roethlisberger looks across the line toward the Browns defense in the season opener, he'll see something different: No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett. Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

“I was talking to [Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview this week. “Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can’t wait to get started. I can’t, either.”

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert expressed similar excitement with draft-night twitter messages:

See you 9/10 big fella — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 28, 2017

You'll get your shot pup 🐶 — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 28, 2017

The Steelers and Browns open the 2017 season Sept. 10 in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

When asked on draft night by ESPN's Randy Moss which AFC North quarterback he's most eager to meet on the field, Garrett said, "Big Ben. ... I'm going to try to take him down." Garrett told Cleveland media he's been watching Roethlisberger "for a very long time" and looks forward to scheming against the Steelers offensive line. "I finally get to face him," said Garrett, according to Steelers.com.

Garrett has a difficult task beating Roethlisberger, who is 21-2 all time against Cleveland. Roethlisberger took 17 sacks in 14 games last year, the best clip of his career.

"It's a lot easier for me to come back knowing those five guys are going to be there with me," Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette. "That's a good feeling for a quarterback."