Martavis Bryant the best value in fantasy football (with one BIG if)

PITTSBURGH -- Seeing Martavis Bryant as the No. 42 overall wideout in ESPN's fantasy football points-per-reception summit ranking is a bit jarring.

On talent alone, Bryant is more like No. 4.2.

That's never been a question with him. The question -- really the only one, and why this ranking can be justified -- is whether the Pittsburgh Steelers can count on Bryant.

Bryant really wants you to say yes. He's put on about 5 to 10 pounds of muscle, and by all accounts his rehab work in Nevada served him well. Those close to him say he's remained sober, thus resulting in conditional reinstatement by the NFL.

Martavis Bryant's 15 career touchdowns have come in just 21 regular-season games. Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Shaking cornerbacks is relatively easy for him. Shaking the external doubt attached to 20 missed games in three seasons for drug-related offenses is not.

Grace is running low and trust must be earned over time. Bryant must prove he's overcome the off-field influences that have hampered his enormous potential.

Bryant's troubles have masked just how rare of a talent he really is. Bryant's 15 career touchdowns (including one rushing) have come in 21 regular-season games, which is a small sample size. But consider where Bryant stands among many of the accomplished first-round picks in total touchdowns per game during their first two seasons:

Odell Beckham Jr.: 0.93

Bryant: 0.72

Julio Jones: 0.62

A.J. Green: 0.58

Mike Evans: 0.50

Kelvin Benjamin: 0.50

Amari Cooper: 0.34

DeAndre Hopkins: 0.25

And that's as a No. 2 option in the Steelers offense. Bryant and Antonio Brown can help each other get open. Bryant averaged 8.4 targets per game in 2015 compared to Brown's 12.1. Those two combined for more than half Ben Roethlisberger's passing attempts per game that year.

Assuming Bryant regains his spot in training camp, though, there's no reason why he can't expand his capacity once he masters all the nuances of coordinator Todd Haley's system. He's got more to offer than go routes, screens and a few slants. He was considered raw when entering the league three years ago, so the Steelers eased him into the lineup slowly. By the end of 2015, Bryant had done more work over the middle and was moving along the formation more often. There's enough potential to learn and grow where Bryant shouldn't be limited to the occasional splash play.

Bryant could finish the year on the suspended list or as a top-five fantasy option, and neither option would surprise. The Steelers truly consider Bryant a bonus, not a guarantee. He will likely enter camp as a backup until he has staying power.

Proceed with caution, but since there's at least a reasonable chance he does have that power, Bryant is set up to become the biggest fantasy draft-day steal.