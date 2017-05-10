Vegas favors Steelers vs. every team but Chiefs and guess who?

PITTSBURGH -- The New England Patriots are the only NFL team favored in every game of the 2017 season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't far behind.

The Steelers are predicted to win 13 of their first 15 games, according to Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology, which doesn't set Week 17 odds yet.

In fact, the odds place Pittsburgh three points from an undefeated regular season. They are 1.5-point underdogs at Kansas City in Week 6 and vs. New England in Week 15. That's a tight margin against New England, which has won four straight over Pittsburgh by an average of 14.8 points.

Here's the full slate as it stands now:

Week 1: Steelers (-9) at Browns

Week 2: Vikings at Steelers (-6)

Week 3: Steelers (-5.5) at Bears

Week 4: Steelers (-1.5) at Ravens

Week 5: Jaguars at Steelers (-9)

*Week 6: Steelers at Chiefs (-1.5)

Week 7: Bengals at Steelers (-7)

Week 8: Steelers (-1.5) at Lions

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Steelers (-1) at Colts

Week 11: Titans at Steelers (-6.5)

Week 12: Packers at Steelers (-3)

Week 13: Steelers (-1) at Bengals

Week 14: Ravens at Steelers (-6)

*Week 15: Patriots (-1.5) at Steelers

Week 16: Steelers (-1) at Texans

As usual, the Steelers' season looks destined for several thrilling finishes. Seven of these 15 games have a spread of -1.5 or less, and that doesn't include the three-point margin against the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh as a 1.5-point favorite in Baltimore is generous, considering the Ravens have won four straight over Pittsburgh at home.

Either way, Steelers fans will take a 13-2 projection.