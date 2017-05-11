Josh Dobbs' wild 24 hours -- engineering school graduation, first Steelers practice

PITTSBURGH -- Catch Josh Dobbs if you can.

The rookie quarterback is trying to pull off one impressive day with a multistate merge of football and academics.

Dobbs, the Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth-round pick, will spend Thursday accepting his aerospace engineering degree at the University of Tennessee's Tickle College of Engineering undergraduate commencement.

After celebrating with family and friends, Dobbs will head to the Knoxville, Tennessee, regional airport for a flight to Pittsburgh that arrives around midnight, according to a Dobbs rep.

About 10 hours after that, he'll be throwing his first passes as a Steeler, as part of rookie minicamp that kicks off at 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Prior to joining the Steelers, who drafted him in the fourth round, Josh Dobbs was an intern for the U.S. government, working on F-135 engines. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Sleep will be optional for Dobbs, who also handled a demanding classroom load while compiling 9,000-plus total yards and 85 total touchdowns as Tennessee's starter for three-plus seasons.

"It’s great to have an engineering degree, because just the preparation and the mental aptitude and mental toughness that it takes to push through four years in college, pursuing an aerospace engineering degree with a business minor, and playing Division I SEC Football, that’s the same amount of pressure you have to take on the field as a quarterback," Dobbs said after the draft. "And the preparation day-to-day, and the constant trying to find every detail that is going to give you a good, competitive edge on Sunday, it’s the same mindset that you have in the classroom that you take into the film room and then onto the field."

Some Steelers players and coaches are already joking that they'll ask Dobbs more about fighter jet mechanics than football during the season. Dobbs was an intern for the U.S. government and worked on F-135 engines. Dobbs called the internship a chance "to branch out and learn about the aerospace industry and the most technologically advanced engine every created, to this day."

Growing up near Atlanta, Dobbs developed an affinity for planes while watching them leave the tarmac at the nearby airport.

Now that the class work is over and Dobbs is all football for now, his career might not take off just yet. He's playing behind Ben Roethlisberger.

The way Dobbs sees it, that's where the real fun begins -- whenever he arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"I'm just trying to be the best I can be each and every day, show up and work, learn as much as I can from a future Hall of Famer," Dobbs said. "It's definitely an amazing opportunity. Each day I am working and preparing like I am the starter, but also treating it as a learning opportunity, so that whenever my number is called, I am ready to go, ready to play."