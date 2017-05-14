Myles Garrett not first Browns' top pick to call out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 pick Myles Garrett is doubling down on his draft-day comments that he plans to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first NFL season. "I stand by it," Garrett told Cleveland media at the Browns' rookie minicamp. "We're looking to get after him."

Those words might sound familiar to Roethlisberger, who was the target of Cleveland Browns first-round pick Phil Taylor in 2011.

The 21st overall pick that year, Taylor, a 337-pound defensive tackle from Baylor, said shortly after being drafted that he planned on adding to the Roethlisberger sack total.

"He's a great quarterback, but when I play against him he's going down," said Taylor, according to the Medina (Ohio) Gazette. "I love to win and hate to lose."

Taylor was right that Roethlisberger would go down, but it didn't go exactly how Taylor planned it. On Dec. 8, 2011, Roethlisberger had already released the football when Taylor earned a roughing the passer penalty for slapping Roethlisberger's helmet with his right hand. Roethlisberger completed the pass, and Taylor earned a $15,000 fine. The Browns lost 14-3.

Perhaps Garrett will have more luck when the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Steelers' offensive line will be ready after hearing Garrett tell ESPN's Randy Moss on draft night that he's "going to try to take him down"

"I was talking to [Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview this week. "Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can't wait to get started. I can't, either."