Stuntin' like my daddy: Antonio Brown gets Rolex for 9-year-old son

PITTSBURGH -- From hanging with famous friends to twerkin' Madden covers, Antonio Brown always keeps the offseason interesting on social media.

His latest move appeals to Pittsburgh Steelers fans and watch aficionados. The All-Pro receiver unveiled on Snapchat that he got his 9-year-old son, Antonio Jr., a Rolex.

Brown showcased the watch with this caption, via USA Today's Steelers wire: "Abj just got that freshie Rolex at the age of 9 ! Time valuable son ! 4 more coming."

He also showcased a picture of his son reading a book while sporting the watch -- "reading with confidence," as Brown wrote.

Brown, who often uses social media to chronicle his life with his children, has much to celebrate. He's coming off four straight 100-catch seasons and earned a $68-million extension with the Steelers this offseason.

Perhaps Brown and his son will show up to the stadium with matching watches on game days.