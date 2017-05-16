Antonio Brown wants a third Steelers job ... as a kicker

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers use Antonio Brown as their top receiver and punt returner. His latest audition probably won't stick.
From the Steelers complex a few days ago, Brown converted what appeared to be a 20-yard field goal. He captured the moment on Instagram with a personalized message for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell: 'watch out bruh !" along with the hashtag #DeFEETtheOdds
Brown possesses elite footwork, but that won't help him unseat Boswell, who has made 50 of 57 field goals since 2015.
But Brown is a former high school quarterback who plays two NFL positions, so perhaps no job title can get past him.
After giving Brown a $68 million extension this offseason, the Steelers want Brown to use his feet only for getting open.
Brown has been known to kick a few footballs after practices. Players like to mess around with special teams. Ben Roethlisberger sometimes serves as the de facto holder for Boswell.