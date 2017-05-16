        <
          Antonio Brown wants a third Steelers job ... as a kicker

          9:30 AM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers use Antonio Brown as their top receiver and punt returner. His latest audition probably won't stick.

          From the Steelers complex a few days ago, Brown converted what appeared to be a 20-yard field goal. He captured the moment on Instagram with a personalized message for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell: 'watch out bruh !" along with the hashtag #DeFEETtheOdds

          Hey @chrisboswell9 watch out bruh ! 👟🏈 😂😂 #DeFEETtheOdds

          A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

          Brown possesses elite footwork, but that won't help him unseat Boswell, who has made 50 of 57 field goals since 2015.

          But Brown is a former high school quarterback who plays two NFL positions, so perhaps no job title can get past him.

          After giving Brown a $68 million extension this offseason, the Steelers want Brown to use his feet only for getting open.

          Brown has been known to kick a few footballs after practices. Players like to mess around with special teams. Ben Roethlisberger sometimes serves as the de facto holder for Boswell.

