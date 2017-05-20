        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          No Steelers dare try James Harrison's insane 675-pound hip exercise

          12:47 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          In page No. 1,431 of the James Harrison feats of strength file, the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker decided, hey, it's the offseason, let's put 15 45-pound plates onto a bar and lift them with the midsection.

          A quick backstory: This is an exercise the Steelers routinely do, including this week as part of offseason workouts. But players laughed at whether they attempted a weight limit even close to Harrison's 675 pounds. Nor would trainers even want them to try.

          Explosion 💥💥💥 shoot the hips thru. Shoot thru the tackle not to the tackle!

          A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

          "He's one of a kind," one player said.

          "He's the only one putting the whole world on the bars," another Steeler said.

          Harrison is one of the founding fathers of the NFL's get-swoll-on-social-media plan, but this latest clip might be his masterpiece. He does the exercise in the name of explosion and shooting "through the tackle not to the tackle."

          A legitimate question: How does Harrison stand up after finishing his set? The weights are just sitting there.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.