Steelers offense has weapons to match 2014 arsenal

Jeremy Fowler checks in with an update on Martavis Bryant's first day at OTAs for Pittsburgh. (1:23)

PITTSBURGH -- With what looks like an impressive arsenal surrounding Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers' annual goal of 30 points per game might finally become a reality in 2017.

A lot has to fall into place, but the Steelers could resemble the team from three years ago that set franchise marks for yards (6,577) and points (436) on the way to an 11-win regular season.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant -- back on the practice field for the first time in 16 months after serving a yearlong suspension -- was the deep-threat catalyst that year, and he can catalyze once again if he can "maintain my sobriety" (his words Tuesday).

This roster seems well stocked with or without Bryant. Roethlisberger must think enough of his offense to send a pointed message after Tuesday's organized team activities: Don't look beyond this year.

"If we look past this year, we are cheating ourselves and we are cheating other people. We need to give this year everything we have," Roethlisberger said when asked about his commitment to playing beyond 2017.

Loose translation: Let's win now.

Pittsburgh's offense dipped to 6,327 yards in 2015 and to 5,962 last season. The reasons were various, most notably Roethlisberger missing 5 1/2 games because of injury, Le'Veon Bell missing most of 2015 and Bryant's absence.

The battery of Bryant, Bell, Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown went 8-2 when all on the field together in 2014. Three years later, the foursome has its best chance yet to complete a full season together.

Despite the loss of Ladarius Green to a failed physical, the depth at receiver is such that Roethlisberger didn't get any reps with second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday. He's busy throwing to several others with starter's experience.

Ben Roethlisberger and Martavis Bryant celebrate during the 2014 season, when the Steelers offense set team highs. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Bryant has gained 10 pounds of muscle and looks every bit of 225. Brown's footwork hasn't gone anywhere. Bell will return from offseason groin surgery soon enough. The offensive line is coming off its best performance in years. Eli Rogers caught 48 passes in his first full season and should grow in year two.

Bryant's issues with substance abuse prompted the Steelers to draft, sign or re-sign several receivers -- Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton, Justin Hunter -- as insurance. All four players will enter camp with starter's experience, which will fuel competition.

Tight end is the biggest question mark, but Jesse James caught 10 passes for 131 yards in his last two playoff games. If Xavier Grimble grows into his backup role, the Steelers might have something.

A Pittsburgh offense maximizing its potential in 2017 might just be enough to win shootouts, which is necessary in the AFC against you-know-who. Even if savvy veterans like to temper expectations this time of year.

"We have a long way to go. This is day one of many," Roethlisberger said. "I like that we've got a lot of guys back and some guys coming back that weren't here last year, [Bryant] and what not. You have to be excited about the people we have here."