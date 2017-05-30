Martavis Bryant: Chemistry will 'take time' coming back

PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver Martavis Bryant acknowledged making a few plays in Tuesday's organized team activities, including a "quick" over-the-top play off a Ben Roethlisberger lob pass for a big gain in 11-man work.

Bryant knows he'll need many more days like this to work his way back into the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense for 2017.

"It's still going to take time," Bryant said. "With the work put in, the chemistry will come back."

Bryant, who returns to the practice field after missing all of last season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, has attended each of the first four OTA sessions while looking to "knock the rust off," he said. Bryant is under conditional reinstatement from the NFL.

His weight is up to 225, and he believes he's maintained his elite speed on the field while creating a drug-free environment off it.

Typically, throwing to Bryant increases the chances for a big play. Bryant has scored 15 touchdowns in his first 21 regular-season games. But simply being on the field is most important to Bryant, who says he isn't worried about when or how he gets the ball.

"All I know is with trust comes consistency," Bryant said. "As long as I handle my business, the rest should come back. I'm not going to stress over that. I'm just going to continue to do what I'm doing."