Family flare: T.J. Watt making one-handed grabs, throwing out first pitches

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree produced a highlight at Organized Team Activities with a smooth back-pedal and an athletic one-handed snag in coverage drills. But Dupree barely made it back to his group before a worthy foe emerged: Positional mate T.J. Watt, who stretched high for his own five-finger snag.

"If you can't reach it with two, then throw one up there and see if you can catch it," said Watt while recalling the moment from last week's OTAs. "It's always good to have friendly competition."

It's hard to glean much about pass-rushers during OTAs, but Watt -- the 30th overall pick in April's draft -- has the kind of athleticism that shows up in drills.

The Watt cachet shows up, too. The rookie, whose older brother J.J. Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year with the Texans, was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates' game Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt throws out the first pitch to RB back James Conner before the Pirates take on the Diamondbacks Tuesday. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/nwslhPPjQ1 — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) May 30, 2017

Watt joked about his chance to "loosen up the cannon" to see what he's got on the mound, hoping to break 40 mph.

But football topics strike a serious tone for Watt, who knows the playbook for rookie decorum. He's quick to reference correcting mistakes or "working on your craft." He says he treats professional football like school, study breaks and all.

With James Harrison sitting out most of OTAs, Watt has received some first-team reps and capitalized on them, Dupree told the Beaver County Times.

Learning Keith Butler's defense is Watt's primary job now, but he also seems eager to get to the hitting part of the job.

"I think it's fine and dandy to do all this and whatever you want to call this -- just helmets right now," Watt said. "It's a whole different game once the pads are on. Right now, I'm just trying to get the scheme down as much as possible because a lot's going to speed up once we get to training camp."

That's why he wants to make mistakes now, so he can play faster and "learn what each guy does" on the defense.

For a sports city that prefers its collars a bright shade of blue, Watt hopes to ingratiate himself to Pittsburgh. Even his first love was hockey, which he played until the age of 11 but stopped because of expenses associated with the sport. The Pittsburgh Penguins are the favorite to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

"It's so cool that they really back each and every sport," said Watt about Pittsburgh.

Sack quarterbacks and Watt will have plenty of backing, too.