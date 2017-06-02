Twitter foes Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates are actually friends

PITTSBURGH -- Apparently social media beef does not sizzle on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice field.

The verbal sparring on draft night between Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates stems from the pair's long-standing friendship, according to veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey.

"They joke around -- they actually are the closest dudes on the team," said Heyward-Bey from the Steelers' OTAs. "It’s the brotherly thing. I’m going to take a jab at you, you take a jab at me."

And those jabs stung. Here's a five-part refresher:

On April 28, after the Steelers drafted receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the 62nd overall pick, Bryant tweeted "lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back."

To which Coates replied, "Hahahahahaha"

That same night, coach Mike Tomlin tweeted at both players to "play nice boys."

Bryant then deleted his tweet.

And Coates responded directly to Tomlin: "No nice playing in football. See you Monday coach."

Bryant, who missed the 2016 season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy, diffused the situation after the first OTA session last week. "Nah, it was just a little friendly competition," Bryant said. "He's still my brother. So we just did it out of love for each other."

On the same day, Bryant posted an Instagram picture of him and Coates with the caption, "we always compete and have fun that's what family do." Coates captioned a picture of his own -- featuring Coates, Bryant and Antonio Brown -- with an "Iron sharpens iron" quote.

@sammiecoates we always compete and have fun that's what family do. A post shared by Martavis Bryant (@martavisbryant10) on May 23, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

So ... everything's cool?

Yes, but Coates and Bryant are both outside receivers and former Steelers draft picks who will inherently compete with each other for job status. That could lead to more jabs.

"I think that's more the media talking about that type of stuff," Heyward-Bey said. "Everybody wants to play, everybody has an ego, but they also understand if I don’t help you and if I'm not ready then we won't be good at all. The good thing I like about our group is nobody is being selfish. Everybody is coachable."

Coates expressed deep concern for his friend when Bryant got suspended in March 2016, so their relationship is believable.

And if both players have their way, Smith-Schuster won't be replacing either just yet.