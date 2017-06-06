Le'Veon Bell not at OTAs, but visits Steelers facility

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell missing the first two weeks of organized team activities is not a potential holdout situation for the franchise-tagged running back.

In fact, Bell visited the Pittsburgh Steelers facility on Thursday to meet with the team. The consensus was Bell looked good nearly three months after undergoing groin surgery that is the primary reason he's not on the practice field.

Bell could participate in minicamp, though that's hardly a guarantee with his injury situation.

The Steelers don't need to see Bell on the field right now. They need to see him healthy for training camp.

Bell's negotiations with the Steelers over a long-term deal could press against the July 15 deadline for franchised players. But Bell is on record that he would play under the franchise tag if necessary, even if he hasn't signed the actual tag. The Steelers likely wouldn't rescind the tag for one of their most dynamic players.

Over the last two years, the Steelers have signed two of their three best offensive players, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger, to nearly $170 million in potential earnings. Bell is the last piece in that trio, and though his case is more complicated because of injuries and suspensions, the Steelers want to keep their core intact long term.

They must find a sweet spot between paying Bell top dollar and changing with a league that no longer pays tailbacks $14 million per year.

Optimism exists that both sides will come to an agreement before the deadline. Bell isn't staying away from the team facility while those talks go down.