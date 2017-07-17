Time is running out on the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell

With Kirk Cousins and Trumaine Johnson widely expected to play out their second consecutive franchise tags, all eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' negotiations with Le'Veon Bell that are pressing against the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Franchise tags are often a deadline-fueled standoff, and this appears to be no different.

The Steelers would prefer to complete a long-term deal with Bell, but they will want to keep the money reasonable.

He's expected to play on a $12.1 million tag or an extension with a per-year average of something close to that.

Either way, Bell will soon be the league’s highest-paid back, surpassing LeSean McCoy's $8 million per year.

Here are a few key themes surrounding Bell's negotiation: