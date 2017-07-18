So long, Steelers? Le'Veon Bell's five potential suitors in 2018

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to reach a long-term deal with Le'Veon Bell before Monday's franchise tag deadline, leaving 2018 free agency as a real possibility for the prolific running back.

Bell prefers to stay in Pittsburgh beyond this season. That's what the Steelers want, too. But Bell will have plenty of suitors if Pittsburgh does move on. He'll be 26 in February, and his career average of 128.7 yards per game is the most for an NFL playmaker in their first four NFL seasons.

Cleveland Browns: Cleveland could pluck a star from the AFC North and bring the Columbus native back to his home state. The Browns' offensive line has become a strength but could use a workhorse in December conditions. The Browns are stocked with $54 million in cap space and in need of weapons to surround (insert quarterback here).

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch is basically a one-year rental, and Bell's presence would lessen the burden on Derek Carr late in games. One of the league's best offensive lines would allow Bell to utilize his patient style. The Raiders' ATM days are slowing because they actually have their own stars worth paying, but a splurge on an offensive weapon to accommodate the Las Vegas move is straight from the Al Davis playbook.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson is at his best when he has a stout back is mashing through the line 20-25 times a game. The Seahawks are looking to inject life into their rushing game after ranking 25th overall last season. The makeshift line won't be attractive to Bell, but respectable money should be available as the Seattle works to shed contracts and get younger.

New York Giants: Bell would pivot from one mid-30s quarterback in win-now mode to another. The G-men have lacked an identity at tailback since the Brandon Jacobs-Ahmad Bradshaw show, and the team's free-agency splurge in 2016 worked smoothly. Ben McAdoo could find ways to spread Bell out in his three-receiver sets. But, mostly, his team's 3.5 yards-per-carry average has nowhere to go but up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Early reports on Doug Martin's return are positive, but his guaranteed money runs out after 2017 and Jameis Winston needs more help from a 24th-ranked rushing attack. Bell would vault a potential top-10 offense into the top five by controlling the pace and limiting Winston's turnovers. The Bucs are close and will have enough cap space to spend ($23 million as of this summer).