While waiting on Le'Veon Bell, Steelers get close look at James Conner

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on Friday will likely feature plenty of James Conner jerseys in the fan-designated areas.

The player with the top-selling jersey at Dick's Sporting Goods nationwide will be eager to fulfill his star billing.

That chance will come quickly, as Le'Veon Bell contemplates when to report to camp. Bell has yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tag, and if he waits until mid-to-late August to sign it, Conner would be splitting prime carries with veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint.

Bell, who's being recruited by teammate Antonio Brown to report this week, will get a light workload regardless of when he reports. But his absence would shift the backfield spotlight squarely onto Conner.

Conner, who captivated college football with his cancer survival, hasn't done much on the field since the Steelers drafted him in the third round of April's draft. A hamstring injury sidelined him for much of offseason workouts.

But nothing shapes a depth chart quite like training camp, where Conner can highlight his strengths.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger worked with Conner in California during the pre-draft process (they share the same agent, Ryan Tollner) and came away impressed with his pass-catching ability.

The Steelers' practice routine gives running backs plenty of chances for one-on-ones against linebackers in a receiving role.

The team also will be looking for the bruising running style the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Conner showcased at Pitt.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign Up for Free!

"I looked at the tape, and the tape told me what he was," said running backs coach James Saxon after the team drafted Conner, stressing that the selection was far from a sentimental story. "He runs the football downhill, he can bend, he can catch the football. He's tough, he's smart, he's a guy who will come here and work every day."

Bell doesn't need many practices to get ready, but Conner, short on NFL reps, could use the work.

What he does next might just sell a few more jerseys -- and turn a few heads.