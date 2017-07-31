New Steelers pay 'rookie dues' with $500 grocery run

LATROBE, Pa. -- Most Pittsburgh Steelers players have an organized life at training camp. They eat, watch film, lift, practice and sleep, in no particular order.

But a rookie's schedule can be more unpredictable while at St. Vincent College. Take the case of Steelers rookie cornerbacks Brian Allen and Cam Sutton, who were handed a list on the first day of camp.

"About a full page long with specific instructions," said Allen, a fifth-round pick out of Utah. "We just did what we had to do."

The list amounted to a $500 bill that Allen and Sutton split late Friday night. Allen used social media to showcase the cart filled with fruit snacks, honey buns, cookies, juice -- everything possible to get through three weeks of camp.

Grocery runs are a tradition of sorts in Steelers camp, and the wish lists can vary by position.

Considering how good Steelers rookies have it, Allen isn't about to complain over a few hundred dollars. Coach Mike Tomlin implements an internal policy that protects rookies from any old-school antics.

"No rookie hazing, just rookie dues," Allen said. "All those vets take us under their wings. It's just something that comes with the game."

Allen was at the mercy of the defensive backs, but second-year linebacker Tyler Matakevich remembers pricey candy-inspired trips from last camp.

"We had to get coconut water, granola bars, sunflower seeds," Matakevich said. "We had a sweet tooth room so we had to get a lot of Jolly Ranchers."

Fourth-round quarterback Josh Dobbs must answer to Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones. He's not sure what's on their list.

"But I think I'm going to Wal-Mart soon," Dobbs said.