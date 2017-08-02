Steelers' O-line holds key to Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had a heart-to-heart with WR Martavis Bryant, who remains under conditional NFL reinstatement over multiple drug violations. (0:17)

Roethlisberger says he's on the 'same page' as Bryant (0:17)

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger has cited health concerns and family as potential reasons to leave prime years on the field and retire sooner rather than later.

Then, when addressing the media Wednesday, Roethlisberger offered a counterargument of sorts with this sneakily significant quote:

"If those guys in the front play as well as they've been playing, getting sacked 17 times in a year, that might keep me around a little longer," Roethlisberger said about his offensive line.

The Steelers' line is a catalyst for a late-30s Roethlisberger push. Roethlisberger is basically a sixth lineman.

Every day, he's with Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert. When the team finishes walk-throughs at St. Vincent College, those six are coming up the hill together.

The production and relative youth of the Steelers' offensive line could make Ben Roethlisberger stick around longer than expected. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Roethlisberger had one Steeler at his summer camp: Pouncey.

By saying this, Roethlisberger is informally placing his career in lockstep with the current nucleus up front. And all five of those linemen are set to play at least two more years together. All of the starting linemen, save for Foster, are under contract until at least 2019, according to ESPN's Roster Management System. Foster becomes a free agent after the 2018 season.

The Steelers spent high draft picks on Pouncey, DeCastro and Gilbert, then developed undrafted players Foster and Villanueva into productive starters. Roethlisberger calls the line "probably the most important part of this team," and the money reflects that. The starting five comprises $36.1 million of the team's 2017 salary cap. And the production lies in the franchise-record-setting yardage pace set by Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in recent years.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

This line's average age is 28.6. It's ready to play good football for a while.

Roethlisberger isn't thinking that far ahead -- for now.

"I'm giving it everything I have in this training camp to the first game," Roethlisberger said. "I commit myself 110 percent, and I will do that throughout the season, but I don't want to look past the season or the day. I think we are blessed to be here for this day today. Tomorrow is not promised for any of us, so we should enjoy this moment right here, right now."

If Roethlisberger commits to 2018, a big reason why will be, literally, right in front of him.