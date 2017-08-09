The Steelers' interns might just beat your NFL team

LATROBE, Pa. -- Alan Faneca is a two-time Hall of Fame finalist after 13 impressive years in the NFL. He's living a comfortable post-career life with his family in the Northeast.

So what is he doing sweating it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers at St. Vincent College the past two summers, living in the dorms and collecting minimal money beyond room, board and food?

"I'm not running around getting coffee, but sometimes you might grab the medicine balls for a drill," said Faneca, who spent 10 years opening up running holes for Jerome Bettis and other Steelers. "There's a mutual respect between guys and us, but at the same time you're at the bottom."

Such is life for a Steelers intern, which carries a surprisingly impressive roster of former black-and-gold players. Coaching interns include Faneca, who's here for his second summer, and Hines Ward, also a Hall of Fame candidate, who's in his first year in this capacity.

On Sunday, former Steeler Santonio Holmes encapsulated why so many former players come around practices to impart wisdom. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer 0:21 Holmes describes Steelers organization, "It's about a legacy"

On the scouting side, three former Steelers -- cornerback Ike Taylor, quarterback Charlie Batch and offensive lineman Kendall Simmons -- just spent 10 days learning about that department. Former Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes hopes to help out the organization in an advisory role in the near future.

The motivations are simple but varied. Faneca wants to discover whether he's cut out for coaching. Ward is on a similar path after expressing interest in the Georgia wide receivers coaching job two years ago.

Batch wants to remain close to the game and keep his options open, though he's busy with his job as Steelers analyst for KDKA-TV.

But the common thread: These players want to teach younger Steelers the Steelers' way, just as they learned it. Faneca said he received a modest check from the team as he left camp last year, but he was more concerned with sharing a "personal connection" with other Steelers and learning from coaches Mike Tomlin and Mike Munchak in meetings.

Holmes said he believes that former Steelers are "brought into this family" to pay it forward.

"It's about a legacy," he said. "Here at Steelers Nation, everyone's a legend around here. As much information you can pass on to continue that trend, knowing the organization accepts you wholly in that same manner, why not pay your respects?"

The organization has no problem with the acceptance part. Batch said general manager Kevin Colbert encourages more scouting interns. When Faneca wanted to help coach, he simply called Tomlin, who said to come on through.

Rule No. 1: Don't just observe, but teach. Faneca recently talked to guard Ramon Foster about a "ricochet" move he would use in slide protection, bouncing from the center to the tackle in one helpful swoop.

"They don't care where good ideas come from," Faneca said.

Steelers great Hines Ward, a coaching intern for camp, working with JuJu Smith-Schuster. https://t.co/p2li0Run2b pic.twitter.com/wPoUbEuAe2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 5, 2017

That's been the case with Ward, who's spent significant time with second-round rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster during practices, particularly helping with his blocking. Smith-Schuster said he's eager to learn from a legend, but Ward takes it a step further.

"I see a lot of myself in him," Ward told Steelers.com. "He is a kid that wants to get better every day. The kid is willing to learn. ... He loves to block, loves to get his face dirty, and has great hands."

Adjusting to the phrase "Coach Ward" took a while for Ward, who knows explaining a football concept is different than learning it as a player.

"As players, you don't know what goes into coaching, the game plan, scripting the plays. There is a method to the madness," said Ward, via Steelers.com. "They want to see progress each and every day and they want to evaluate the players and utilize how to pick the best 53 guys to build a team to make a Super Bowl run. Being behind the scenes is fun, exciting."

The interns aren't promised jobs (Tomlin's staff is full), but Batch is cool with that. Five seasons removed from the game, Batch has a different respect level for scouts who map out their entire six-month travel schedules before camp breaks.

"It comes with the reality of accepting you are no longer a football player," said Batch, who retired in 2012. "The longer you're removed from it, the easier it is."