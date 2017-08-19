Stephon Tuitt latest to be stuck with bill in Steelers' credit card roulette

LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is in line for a contract extension in the next few weeks, which might ease the burden of a pricey trip to New Jersey.

Several Steelers players gather on road trips for dinner, and those players have two options -- pay a buyout of $100 to $200, or place your name in a hat for credit card roulette to cover the rest of the bill, which typically runs anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000.

Stephon Tuitt was left holding the $2,000 bag at the Steelers' latest road dinner. Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Before last week's preseason game against the New York Giants, Tuitt's pull from the hat cost him about $2,000, according to teammates.

"You draw the card -- if you get picked, you'll have to pay the whole bill," said linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was at the dinner. "I'm sure [Tuitt] kept his receipt."

Actually, Tuitt didn't keep the receipt but believes a teammate has a screen shot somewhere. At least his dinner came in under the $4,000 bill tight end Ladarius Green paid on a road trip last season.

The dinner includes mostly defensive front-seven players, which means Chickillo might be next.

"I've never got picked, knock on wood," Chickillo said.

After 11.5 sacks in three seasons, Tuitt and the Steelers are discussing a contract that would keep him in Pittsburgh for years alongside veteran end Cam Heyward.