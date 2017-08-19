Ben Roethlisberger accomplishes training camp goal: No INTs

LATROBE, Pa. -- Ben Roethlisberger wrapped up training camp with a personal goal fulfilled.
"Didn't throw an interception all camp, so that was good," Roethlisberger said.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback set a new challenge for this year as he enters his 14th season. He entered camp with a plan to avoid turnovers.
Though statistics for three weeks of camp are not readily available, I don't recall Roethlisberger throwing any clear-cut interceptions in 11-man work.
Roethlisberger isn't carrying personal goals into the season -- "Win championships, that's pretty much it," he said -- but he is trying to set an efficient tone.
Roethlisberger makes clear his competitive fire hasn't changed despite retirement rumors.
"I want to win everything. I just won the dart tournament that they have in camp," Roethlisberger said. "I want to win in everything we do. I want to be out here not throwing an interception all camp. That was my goal, was to not turn the ball over once and didn't do it. So, yeah, I'm a competitive guy. I'm not going to turn that off."
Roethlisberger said he used to "carry a chip" to try to prove any doubters wrong about his game or the Steelers. Everyone's motivated by different things, he said.
But at age 35, Roethlisberger said he's streamlined things to a win-only focus.
"I'd say that chip is a lot smaller now," Roethlisberger said.
A few other notes from Roethlisberger as camp wrapped (I'll have more on this next week, too):
On whether Le'Veon Bell needs to mend fences upon return: "I just think he needs to make sure he's ready to go with his conditioning. I know he's working out hard. But it's football shape. So I think he'll come back, be ready to go and learn the new things we put in."
On any camp surprises in the offense: "I thought Justin (Hunter) has done some really good things. Shows he can play above the shoulders really well, getting the high balls. JuJu (Smith-Schuster) was a pleasant surprise, just because you don't know what to expect. And Martavis (Bryant) coming back was awesome. And AB (Antonio Brown) is AB."
On Bryant improving his football shape: "Looks like he's getting there. We ran the two-minute drill the other day and he didn't need to come out. So he's kind of getting his stride and getting back into it."