Steelers need a cornerback not named Artie Burns to show out vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH -- This is the season the Pittsburgh Steelers' ever-evolving group of outside cornerbacks is supposed to make a jump.

One player has made a jump -- Artie Burns. He looked like a first-round pick during training camp.

But the position save Burns is very much in flux, so much so that coach Mike Tomlin has opened the No. 2 outside competition for Saturday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It's a two-man race between Ross Cockrell and veteran Coty Sensabaugh. Best man plays Week 1.

CB Ross Cockrell, who struggled last week against the Falcons, remains in the hunt for a starting role. Fred Vuich/AP

"I intend to play," Cockrell said from his locker Thursday.

One game probably won't determine the regular season starter, but the gameday audition will play a large role.

Expect a fight from Cockrell, who struggled at times in camp and struggled mightily against Atlanta Falcons reserves last week. The Falcons offense racked up 224 passing yards in the first half, including multiple big plays with Cockrell in coverage.

Cockrell is experienced, physical and has started in this defense for two years. Don't count him out. The biggest question: Can he expand his game to satisfy what the Steelers now want out of their corners, a mix of press man and zone coverage?

Against Indy, he must show he can react quickly to the receiver's first move.

Sensabaugh is, as Tomlin calls him, a "savvy veteran" with a strong above-the-neck game. He's a year removed from signing a $15-million free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams, so there's pedigree here. Expect him to get at least some first-team reps on Saturday. Let's see whether he takes advantage.

One question worth asking: Who can apply pressure on veteran William Gay in the slot? Is it undersized Mike Hilton? Third-round pick Cam Sutton has missed several weeks of practice with a lower-body injury but could get some run on Saturday. The Steelers are intrigued by his inside-and-out skill set, but this is a big game for him to re-insert himself in the rotation.

One player who's emerging with the second team in recent weeks: fifth-round pick Brian Allen. He was considered raw coming out of Utah, and though he faces a learning curve, he's more equipped than advertised. He's long, rangy and plays physical.