Ryan Shazier studying up on leadership and playmaking for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Ryan Shazier will be 25 next month and is viewing the game through a larger prism than as a rookie. He's challenging his own leadership, reading books that were recommended by friends or family. The latest batch of hard covers includes "How to Win Friends and Influence People," "The Mission, The Men and Me: Letters from a Former Delta Force Commander" and a business book, "Good to Great."

That last read seems particularly apt for Shazier, who reminded in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Colts that he's very much a catalyst for a good Pittsburgh Steelers defense trying to be great.

Shazier's leaping interception of Scott Tolzien in zone coverage early in the second quarter was his fifth in his last six games dating back to late last season.

Shazier says his goal is for there to be no weak links among Steelers linebackers in pass coverage. And, yes, Shazier knows he won't maximize his enormous potential until he plays a full 16-game season.

But after a reflective offseason, Shazier's playmaking includes an important subtext.

"You can't ask people to do what you wouldn't do yourself -- I know that's one thing I learned about [in my reading]," he said. "No matter what, you should be there for your guys and try to lift them up even when the situation is not in their favor."

Sure, it's just the preseason, but Shazier's interception came after the Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive and moved the ball 50 yards downfield on the next one.

Shazier said he wasn't pressing to make a play but is learning that read-and-react coverage is suiting him at crucial times.

"A lot of times when I'm on the field I try to lead by example, like the play today," Shazier said. "Whenever I see something, I just want to talk about it and let guys know everything will run smoothly and everything will be all right. Being a defensive signal-caller, I try to lead when I can."

The Steelers defense making a sizable jump in 2017 requires a handful of first-round picks performing well. And Shazier must gel with new starting inside linebacker Vince Williams, who had eight tackles and 0.5 sacks Saturday.

But so far in a young season, Shazier striving toward "personal development" is equating to splash plays.

"I'm thinking about the locker room and long term," Shazier said.