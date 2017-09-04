Le'Veon Bell could sweeten $12.1M franchise tag with Dairy Queen endorsement

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell filling out a job application at Dairy Queen started as a social media joke but could end up in a beneficial partnership.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back told ESPN that Dairy Queen has approached him about endorsement opportunities, including commercials.

"We're still in the midst of it right now, but they are obviously interested after what happened with the buzz surrounding it," Bell said. "I'm excited about it. I love Dairy Queen ... It's still in the negotiation stage right now."

Dairy Queen sent Bell a message on Twitter after Bell posted a video filling out an application at one of the chain's Pittsburgh-area locations. Bell said in the video he was "jobless" at the moment and needed to keep his options open.

From there, Dairy Queen got with Bell's marketing people.

Bell grew up eating the DQ.

"I get the Reese's Blizzard and I add cookie dough," Bell said.

Bell, 25, was already feeling good about signing a $12.1 million franchise tag. He signed Monday morning, just in time to practice with the Steelers.

"I'm just happy to be out here playing football," Bell said. "I don't have to worry about the business side of it anymore."