Joe Haden pays for Steelers number; earns teammates' respect

PITTSBURGH -- Players on the other side of the ball are feeling Joe Haden's presence in Pittsburgh Steelers practices.

"Honestly, these guys look like a different group out there," said right tackle Marcus Gilbert about the defensive backs entering Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. "Just the energy he brings -- he's the type of guy who's high-spirited, loves to come to work, high-energy all the time."

Haden on Wednesday wore his new No. 21 jersey, which he got from safety Robert Golden (now No. 20) at a price.

"I had to pay a little bit," said Haden, who wore No. 23 with Cleveland.

But that's a small setback for Haden, who's feeling confident and healthy. When asked about keeping up with speedster Darrius Heyward-Bey on a deep play during practice, Haden said he's regained his pre-injury athleticism. Haden missed significant time the last two years with a concussion and groin injuries that required surgery.

He plans to be ready for the vertical passing game that Browns coach Hue Jackson loves. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said his big arm works well with Cleveland's offense, and that "I intend to use it."

""Especially with me being their first game, I'm expecting them to try something," Haden said.

After going up against Haden twice a year, Antonio Brown is eager to see what Haden can do on a winner. He handled losing in Cleveland about as well as possible.

"Imagine playing on a team that's losing every time -- you're the guy on defense out there every week covering the best guy," Haden said. "It takes a certain amount of mental fortitude. Come December, everyone's checked out that they know they aren't making the playoffs. His mentality was to be out there competing and sticking the best guys. I commend Joe."