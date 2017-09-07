Steelers OL expects Le'Veon Bell to resume full workload in Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- Starting linemen David DeCastro and Ramon Foster are among Steelers who expect Le'Veon Bell to get a healthy dose of touches in Week 1 despite the All-Pro back missing all of August.

“I think he does. I’m excited. Hell, I want to see what he does this season. A lot is riding on him," Foster said.

Foster called James Conner a capable backup but added, "the workhorse is over there (Bell).”

That's a fantasy win for anyone with a top-two pick.

Early reviews are positive for Bell, who returned to the team in impressive shape, as the team expected. Bell skipped training camp to preserve his health after the Steelers and the player failed to reach a long-term contract before the July 17 franchise-tag deadline.

Bell, who's playing on a $12.12-million tender, said he's prepared for 30 or 10 touches, whatever gets the Steelers the win. Bell has participated fully in the last three practices.

DeCastro said Bell looks like his old self.

"He came back in great shape," DeCastro said. "I'm excited to get it going."

In other Steelers offensive news, starting tight end Jesse James expects all three tight ends to play against Cleveland. Newly acquired tight end Vance McDonald joined the team late last week, and Xavier Grimble serves as a backup.

"We're here to be productive members of the best offense in football," James said.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers traded for McDonald, a former 49er, because the tight ends weren't "consistently varsity enough." James said Tomlin is "talking the talk" but expects varsity play from here on out.

"I feel good about where our tight ends are and how productive we can be for this offense," James said.