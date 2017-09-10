Ben Roethlisberger is right -- this is a 'wait-and-see' Steelers offense

Pittsburgh LB Tyler Matakevich blocks the punt and LB Anthony Chickillo recovers it in the end zone to give the Steelers an early lead over Cleveland. (0:45)

PITTSBURGH -- On Wednesday, Ben Roethlisberger was asked about the identity of this high-powered Pittsburgh Steelers attack. He said there were "a lot of different weapons" in place, but the Steelers would have to just wait and see what happens.

When it came to the expectation of the big four -- Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant -- finally joining forces despite a lack of work together the last two years, Roethlisberger once again said, "Wait and see. I don't know. We'll see."

Tight end Jesse James had a pair of receiving touchdowns on Sunday against the Browns. AP Photo/David Richard

Turns out, Roethlisberger was foreshadowing an uneven 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns that showcased a few bright spots but signaled plenty of work ahead to regain peak form.

Play after play by Brown, who sealed the game with a ridiculous jump ball over two Browns defenders at midfield, was about the only certainty for this offense.

Bell's obvious early game rust loomed large in a very un-Steeler-like performance of 43 rushing yards entering the two-minute warning.

The Steelers tried to get Bell involved and expected at least some sluggishness after the talented back missed all of August (he looked good in this week's practices, but that's one week). Bell didn't get much playmaking help outside of Brown and Jesse James. The formula: Brown (11 catches, 182 yards) single-handedly got the Steelers into the red zone, James got the scores.

That will work in Cleveland, maybe even most weeks. But not against the best.

Bell's timing in the passing game looked off, to the point Roethlisberger appeared to be communicating route depths after plays. Bell's 8 rushing yards in the first half matched the second-fewest for his career in the first 30 minutes of a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Bryant's day was reduced to mostly screen work and the occasional intermediate route.

The best sign for Pittsburgh was converting 2-of-2 red-zone trips into touchdowns, courtesy of James' 4-yard muscle catch in the back of the end zone and a 2-yard variation of a shovel-pass play. A team that's in the middle of the road in this area the last three years needs a major spike to have a chance at the 30-points-per-game clip the offense so covets (Side note: The Steelers must have run seven or eight screens in the 20 minutes or so. Not sure if NFL record books count screen stats, but this has to be in contention for most in a half).

The Steelers tried a little bit of everything, to varied success. They went no huddle. They went five wide. They went power run on third-and-1, which Bell and the offensive line couldn't pick up during the first half. The offense was responsible for many of the team's gaudy 144 penalty yards on 13 flags.

At least James answered questions about a tight end position that coach Mike Tomlin called junior varsity at times. James took exception to that, then answered with six catches for 41 yards and two scores.

"We'll be productive," James said of the tight end position during the week.