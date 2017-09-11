Antonio Brown approves of Ben Roethlisberger's tackle against Browns

PITTSBURGH -- After 11 catches for 182 yards in a win over Cleveland, Antonio Brown went straight to the game film to find an unexpected move from his quarterback.

Brown used social media to post a clip of Ben Roethlisberger taking down Browns lineman Emmanuel Ogbah by the leg after Ogbah pushed him down. Roethlisberger saw a pass tipped for an interception early in the fourth, and Ogbah apparently was keeping Roethlisberger from making the tackle.

hey that's my quarterback 😂 pic.twitter.com/bSx73wS8fJ — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 10, 2017

Brown seems to approve of his quarterback's response, though at least one Cleveland linemen does not.

Asked about the sequence after the game, Roethlisberger said he didn't remember exactly what happened.

"We got double birds, though. I know that," Roethlisberger said with a smile.

This was more comical than cause for outrage. Roethlisberger was hardly a threat to Ogbah.

Roethlisberger now has 11 wins in FirstEnergy Stadium, more than any Browns quarterback since the stadium opened in 1999.

In the bigger picture, Roethlisberger and Brown were cooking once again, connecting on all 11 targets, including a beautiful 38-yard completion to seal the game. Big Ben was backing up and tossed a rainbow between two defenders.

Brown went high for the grab and held onto the ball.

"It’s not our first rodeo," Roethlisberger said. "I see AB go, and I’m going to take that shot. I’ve got all the trust in the world in him, he’s got it in me. I don’t think there are any two guys who have worked together more than him and I do. So, it’s fun to watch him play and be on the same team with him."