Another curious loss becomes alarming for Steelers after Jordan Howard walkoff

CHICAGO -- It's easy to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers' three consecutive seasons of double-digit wins and ignore the occasional lapse. But curious losses against inferior teams are making that difficult.

The Steelers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field -- thanks to an overpowering Chicago rushing performance in overtime -- was Pittsburgh's sixth loss against a sub-.500 team since 2014.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen's apparent 73-yard walkoff was called back after he stepped out of bounds, but Jordan Howard just pushed downfield a few plays later with no problem on his 19-yard, game-winning touchdown.

The Bears looked in command all game, which reveals an ugly truth about the Steelers' insistence on playing down to competition.

After Howard's game-winning touchdown run through a sea of defensive backs, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns flung his helmet and walked to the locker room without it. Safety Mike Mitchell laid by the end zone, facemask buried in the grass.

Despite some efforts to cure the Bears' early run success and creating two turnovers in the second half, the Steelers looked outmatched on the final drive.

The offense didn't fare much better.

With 52 seconds of regulation clock, one timeout and 85 yards from the end zone, the Pittsburgh Steelers walk to the line of scrimmage looking like a high-powered offense should.

They got 17 yards off two passes, took a timeout, took a sack off a three-man rush and regulation ended.

The Steelers just can't reach back and consistently overpower teams on the road. Ben Roethlisberger finished with one touchdown pass, his eighth road game in 10 tries with one score or less.

The Bears tried to lose this game at several points, including back-to-back penalties on a fourth-quarter drive. This was a game Pittsburgh probably should have won convincingly.

As the Steelers were late out of the tunnel, their play reflected as much early in the game. The Bears' gaping running holes were alarming for a Steelers defense that prides itself on run-stopping. Howard and Co. burst through those holes for 114 rushing yards in the first half despite no Bears receiver recording a catch before halftime.

The second-half adjustments reduced those holes, forcing Mike Glennon to throw uncomfortably from the pocket without much downfield help. Credit to the Steelers defense for attacking the ball carrier.

Antonio Brown was brilliant once again, but the Steelers are waiting on the brilliance of others, too.

Through the season's first seven quarters on the road, Roethlisberger is 20-of-23 for 279 yards targeting Antonio Brown, 20 of 43 for 159 yards to everyone else.

A 25-yard strike to rookie JuJu-Smith Schuster early in the fourth proved crucial, though. Le'Veon Bell's steady but unspectacular play continued for the most part, but he was good after contact, and his 13-yard run late in the fourth helped the Steelers out of a 1st-and-20 situation and kept a crucial drive alive.

It wasn't enough.

The Steelers offense looked most comfortable in the no-huddle offense that Ben Roethlisberger loves. That setup dominated a 13-play, 77-yard drive that ended in an Antonio Brown touchdown in the second quarter. But the rest of the offensive attack was mostly meh. Who would have thought one of the most feared NFL offensive attacks would be searching for a 2017 identity through three games?