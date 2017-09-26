Alejandro Villanueva drives beat-up truck, studies business at Carnegie Mellon

Alejandro Villanueva regrets the image of him standing alone during the national anthem because it appears Mike Tomlin and the Steelers aren't behind him in the tunnel, which he says is not true. (0:32)

PITTSBURGH -- Alejandro Villanueva is driving NFL headlines for unintentionally standing alone, hand over heart, during Sunday's national anthem while his team remained in the tunnel. Villanueva's status as a former Army Ranger who toured in Afghanistan has been well-documented this week.

But in the Steelers' locker room, he's known as a "Big Al," an affable 6-foot-9 left tackle who carpools to work.

Time for a new ride: Villanueva drives a brown Ford F-150 with tape around a dented bumper and the number 78 in tape on the rear window. Guard David DeCastro gets a ride to work most days and wonders when his buddy will get a new car. "I think it's been stolen once," DeCastro said. Villanueva estimates the car has about 140,000 miles on it.

Villanueva might have at least one other car, but he drives this one to work out of a sense of pride that fellow offensive linemen can freely mock. A new four-year, $24 million contract has not deterred him.

School of hard blocks: Villanueva had no plans on playing the 2017 season on a $615,000 exclusive rights tag, resulting in a new contract that he signed minutes before training camp started.

If necessary, the 29-year-old was willing to walk away from football, thanks to his fallback plan as a business student at Carnegie Mellon in downtown Pittsburgh. As of May, Villanueva attended CMU's Tepper School of Business. A rep for Villanueva said the lineman has received his graduate degree.

School has deepened Villanueva's approach to NFL business.

"Ninety-nine percent of these players, their only course of action to be successful is to play football. It's very one-sided," Villanueva said. "In the military, for example, you can't do that. You put too much pressure on [someone] and they can go be cops or do something else to make more money and be more successful. That's what's happening in most corporate America [settings]. If you've applied to one job and all of a sudden that one job has a transformation or is unfavorable for a worker, he's going to do something else. In the NFL, you can't do that. We only have one National Football League. The rules of the National Football League are set in motion. But it is what it is. It's a gravitational sort of problem. You can't do anything about it. It's something maybe I identified early on, that's why I started my business degree. You try to have as many options as you can in life."

Driving lessons: Instead of rookie hazing, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gets tips on turning left from Villanueva, who told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he's teaching the rookie how to drive. Smith-Schuster, 20, is believed to be the league's youngest player.

"You know what, it's going well," Villanueva told the outlet. "There was only one incident where he hit the gas and the brake at the same time, and that was a bit of a scare. But for the most part, so far so good. He's very aware, very respectful all the time of everyone else. Definitely not an aggressive driver. So I think he should be good to go."

Villanueva says he brings out the 2017 F-150, so Smith-Schuster gets the upgrade over DeCastro's carpool.

Adjusting to civilian life: Fortunately for America, Villanueva says, the need for combat leaders started to dwindle years ago. Otherwise, Villanueva might still be in the Army. He didn't grow up dreaming about becoming an NFL player. But he played at West Point and figured he had enough athletic ability to try professional ball. He bounced around several training camps at various positions before the Steelers saw a fit at left tackle.

NFL players make a good living, but Villanueva admits the transition from military to civilian life is "extremely complicated."

"It's actually the hardest thing service people do -- I'm in the same boat," Villanueva said. "I'm trying to have a successful transition to civilian life. I don't think I've done it yet. It is the No. 1 biggest challenge for veterans in the United States. You go from a completely different world to a completely different universe. ... For me to get educated is when I put all the leverage on my side."