Steelers' ultimate distraction: the 'down and dirty' Ravens game

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers reviewed an ugly 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears and held a meeting over what transpired during Sunday's national anthem.

Coming off the first practice of the week Wednesday, it's starting to feel like Ravens week.

"This game is crazy. It's a special game," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "I'm still here. (Terrell) Suggs is still over there. We've got a lot of respect for each other in this rivalry."

The Steelers have struggled in Baltimore in recent years, losing their last three games while averaging 12.3 points per game. But what deepens the intrigue about this matchup is that both teams are coming off sub-par performances. Roethlisberger just got done owning up to his bad play during his Wednesday media session -- which Suggs isn't buying -- and Joe Flacco threw for 28 yards in a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

None of that matters to center Maurkice Pouncey, who expects both teams to be at their most imposing.

"This game itself, it says so much," Pouncey said. "For the fan base, both fan bases, it's that kind of game, it's down and dirty. That's what the fans want, that's what we give them."

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, new to the rivalry, added that both teams should be extra physical to take out their frustrations on each other.

For Roethlisberger, staying patient against the Ravens' secondary is crucial. "They are playing like they spent a lot of money," said Roethlisberger about the Ravens' recent free-agent signings, including Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson.

For the Steelers' secondary, respecting the Ravens' running game and Flacco's deep ball top the scouting report. Backs Javorius Allen, Terrance West and Alex Collins each have 120-plus rushing yards.

Flacco's tape from the Jaguars game is far worse than what the Steelers will actually see Sunday, corner Artie Burns said.

"We know those guys try to stretch the field," Burns said. "We expect those guys to come out there and try to get on top of us."

Burns said he "felt that stadium rocking" last season, but the Steelers are hoping for a different tone Sunday.

"When you make plays and silence them, [there's] not a better feeling," linebacker Arthur Moats said.