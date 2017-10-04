Antonio Brown gets rematch with Gatorade bucket, courtesy of Steelers LB Vince Williams

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be joyfully moving on from Antonio Brown's sideline flare-up that Ben Roethlisberger sharply criticized.

Linebacker Vince Wiliams, whose locker is next to Brown's, gave the All-Pro receiver a second round against the Gatorade bucket, which he flipped over out of frustration Sunday at Baltimore.

Williams captured the moment on video and posted it on social media, egging on his teammate while holding the bucket. Brown played along, though he was tamer on the jug this time around.

Roethlisberger told the media Wednesday that "we're over it" as a team, and this pre-practice video is a good sign of that.

Brown is well-liked in the locker room and produces on the field. Players know the full Brown experience includes the occasional lapse. On Wednesday, he tweeted an apology for his behavior.

Roethlisberger, who's concerned with the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary this week, will be targeting Brown heavily, just like most weeks.

"Amazing chemistry," said Roethlisberger about his connections with Brown, who's working on an NFL-record fifth consecutive 100-catch season.