Steelers' James Harrison envious of Patriots' team plane

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing the New England Patriots on the field, but not on the tarmac.

The Patriots unveiled a new, plush team plane with bigger seats and personal TVs, called #AirKraft. Linebacker James Harrison took notice on social media.

Not go lie, I'm jealous. They killing our plane. But I bet theirs ain't got ashtrays at every seat tho! 😂 https://t.co/SVsoJKaxgm — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) October 4, 2017

In April, American Airlines announced it was suspending charter flights for six NFL teams, including the Steelers, who now use Miami Air International.

The Steelers' team plane is just fine from what I hear, but not extravagant. After three road games in the first four weeks, the Steelers are happy not to need the plane this week. They can drive to work.