          Steelers' James Harrison envious of Patriots' team plane

          4:20 PM ET
          Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing the New England Patriots on the field, but not on the tarmac.

          The Patriots unveiled a new, plush team plane with bigger seats and personal TVs, called #AirKraft. Linebacker James Harrison took notice on social media.

          In April, American Airlines announced it was suspending charter flights for six NFL teams, including the Steelers, who now use Miami Air International.

          The Steelers' team plane is just fine from what I hear, but not extravagant. After three road games in the first four weeks, the Steelers are happy not to need the plane this week. They can drive to work.

