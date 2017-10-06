Steelers OC Todd Haley not upset that Antonio Brown swiped at him

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Thursday got his chance to comment on the Antonio Brown flare-up, and he echoed the sentiment from many in the locker room.

He's understanding of Brown's passion, which turned into a flip of a Gatorade bucket and a swipe at Haley Sunday in Baltimore. The coach was trying to calm Brown, who was upset over not getting the ball downfield while open.

"Guys are passionate and want to contribute and want to make plays and there’s gonna be some emotion out there," Haley said. "I’ve been one of the emotional ones at different times. I’m understanding of it.”

Haley said those last lines with a smile. In 2009, Haley had a heated sideline exchange with Anquan Boldin while the two were in Arizona.

Haley believes the incident "seems to have worked itself out," adding no one's to blame for the missed play. Brown faked a crossing route and flared out to the left side of the field, while Ben Roethlisberger was working the right side, targeting Le'Veon Bell for an incompletion.

Haley said safety Eric Weddle held his point for long enough to force Roethlisberger the other direction.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do," Haley said. "We went into the game on the road against a good defense and a tough place to play. Punting was OK ][in that situation[."

Finding Brown on that play would have resulted in a long touchdown, but the Steelers know they don't need to air it out to win. They want yards after catch. Bell, for example, should raise his 5.8 yards per catch as he's reaching full strength.

"We don't need to throw the ball 50 yards downfield all the time," Haley said. "That's something we stress. We have an accurate quarterback who puts the ball where it's supposed to be most of the time in relationship to where they are running, and it gives people opportunities to make plays with their feet."