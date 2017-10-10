Steelers say Ben Roethlisberger still has 'it' despite QB's comments

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger's public questioning of his own football mortality after five interceptions against Jacksonville on Sunday seemed more like a stream-of-consciousness moment than an official declaration.

"Maybe I don't have it anymore," he said.

That comment is ambiguous enough to make one Steeler wonder privately whether Roethlisberger was simply frustrated with his play or wishes he had retired, an idea he publicly flirted with during the offseason.

But multiple Pittsburgh Steelers players in the locker room supported Roethlisberger on Monday, saying he still has plenty of good football left heading into a crucial matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ben Roethlisberger had a "what does it all mean" moment after throwing five interceptions against the Jaguars. Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Running back Le'Veon Bell cited a collective effort of futility Sunday. Reothlisberger wasn't the only Steeler struggling.

“He has it. He just had a bad performance," Bell said. "He's good. He knows, obviously, he's had a bad game so probably felt a certain way, just like anybody would. If I go out there and fumble the ball five times, I'm going to feel the same way, too.”

Roethlisberger underwent arguably his worst game as a Steeler, becoming the first Pittsburgh quarterback to throw five interceptions since Mark Malone in 1987. Sunday was Roethlisberger's first game since 2009 without a touchdown at home. The last NFL quarterback to throw at least five interceptions and zero touchdowns was Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3 of last season.

But tight end Jesse James discounts the last two interceptions because the Steelers faced a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and stopped running the ball. Roethlisberger was hit on two of his intercepted throws, and another was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

"Obviously he's frustrated. Tough loss. Didn't bring it as a team," James said. "He's going to take the blame on himself. That's just the kind of guy he is. I know he'll bounce back."

Roethlisberger said he'll get back to work Wednesday, the Steelers' first practice of the week. Roethlisberger sometimes gets a rest day on Wednesdays, but it wouldn't be surprising if he suited up for that day.

James is more concerned with hitting Kansas City with a sound game plan. The Jaguars were ready for the Steelers' flurry of crossing routes, on which they've heavily relied in recent weeks.

"I think we will just hopefully be a little less predictable, get more game-plan stuff in," James said. "If we're going to go no-huddle, we have to put a real effort into that during practice this week to have a little more success with it than last week."