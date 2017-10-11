Ben Roethlisberger: 'They can question me. I don't question myself'

play 0:30 Roethlisberger: 'You guys are more panicked than we are' Ben Roethlisberger says reporters and people outside the Steelers' locker room are more worried than the team is.

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger's edgy interview with the media Wednesday might turn out to be a good thing for Pittsburgh Steelers fans if he takes that edge to the field.

"I think you guys are much more panicked than we are," the Steelers quarterback said.

From "quote-unquote professional talking heads" to overall thoughts on the Steelers offense, Roethlisberger's session by his locker had a little bit of everything.

The narrative has changed from an ambiguous postgame quote -- "maybe I don't have it anymore" -- to his fiery readiness to respond Sunday against the undefeated Chiefs, which he calls "an awesome challenge."

Asked how he got to a point of confidence after Sunday's five interceptions in a 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Roethlisberger cited his resume, with a twist.

"Two Super Bowls, 100-some years, 300-some, I don't even know my own stats," Roethlisberger said. "I've been playing this game longer than you've probably been covering it."

Asked how the team blocks out distractions, Roethlisberger said by not doing interviews "like this," pointing out that the media controls the questions.

Asked about the headlines caused by Roethlisberger's "maybe I don't have it anymore" comment Sunday night, Roethlisberger said he made that comment out of frustration.

Ben Roethlisberger has six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Roethlisberger is fine with any questions associated with that comment.

"They can question me. I don't question myself," Roethlisberger said. "No offense to any of you guys, but it doesn't matter to me how you guys question me."

The Steelers will need that edge to get stronger footing in the AFC. The last two seasons, the Steelers have started 4-4 and 4-5. They finished 6-2 and 7-0.

Roethlisberger hopes to get hot again. But he won't endorse the theory that this team needs a jolt to get going.

“We’re still on top of the AFC North. We’re right there in the hunt in the AFC," Roethlisberger said. "I think you guys are much more panicked than we are. As you can see, I’m not real shaken by last week or nervous or worried. We’re ready to go.”

A key question is how the Steelers will distribute the ball. Le'Veon Bell made clear that 15 rushes weren't enough Sunday. Roethlisberger said the Jaguars loaded the box, forcing them to throw.

Bell returns to the scene where he toasted the Chiefs for 170 yards on 30 carries last January. Since 2013, the Steelers are 10-0 when Bell gets 25 or more carries. But Roethlisberger said the game is not always so simple.

"Sometimes the way the game’s flowing dictates how the ball gets distributed and what not," Roethlisberger said. "I’m not really worried about guys complaining to get the ball. We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays for us. We just need to make them.”