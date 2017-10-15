Steelers' high-priced offensive line knows it can do more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to invest up to $166 million in their starting offensive line, which was one of the league’s best from 2015-16.

Now, Ben Roethlisberger's sacks are up, Le'Veon Bell's rushing yards are down, and the line is salty over its overall performance -- despite a few bright spots -- heading into Sunday's clash with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

David DeCastro (66), Maurkice Pouncey (53) and the Steelers' offensive line haven't thus far matched Pittsburgh's big investment with their play on the field. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, for one, says he’s underachieved this season, and something feels off about the push up front.

“Maybe we are making the mistake that we are comparing ourselves too much to last year, and this year is a completely different year,” he said.

Last season, Roethlisberger was sacked a career-low 17 times while the offense rode Bell for 157 yards per game. Roethlisberger is currently on pace for 29 sacks, his highest number since 2014, and Bell’s rushing average of 3.6 yards per carry is down more than one full yard from 2016.

The two-week absence of right tackle Marcus Gilbert was a major factor. He's slated to return for Week 6.

But the same line that punished defensive fronts last season has been adequate at times, but not necessarily imposing.

The Steelers (3-2) have dedicated $39.5 million in salary-cap space to the offensive line this season, third-highest in the NFL. All-Pro guard David DeCastro said that commitment hasn’t increased pressure for the group, but he can’t explain why the attention to detail hasn’t been good enough.

“I think maybe some people were a little bit in shock that you can’t just go out there and perform just because you have talent,” DeCastro said. “We need to be more on top of it if we want to be the offense we expect to be and the offense we can be.”

Fulfilling potential is all about touchdowns. The Steelers usually move the ball adequately. But their 23rd-ranked red-zone offense has contributed mightily to two losses. Pittsburgh’s six field goals in last season's divisional playoff somehow was enough to escape Arrowhead Stadium with a victory over the Chiefs.

The Steelers won’t bet twice on that formula.

“I’m tired of field goals. It’s a broken record,” DeCastro said. “It would make our lives easier if we could score some points, make it easier on our defense.”

The Steelers would love for Sunday to play out like Week 4 in Baltimore, where Bell’s 144 rushing yards on 35 carries wore down the Ravens. That game underlined the offensive line’s abilities.

But the Steelers are prepared to win with Roethlisberger’s arm coming off a five-interception performance. The return of Gilbert should give Roethlisberger more time to throw, as many of his interceptions came with a collapsing pocket.

If the Chiefs load eight or nine defenders in the box and the Steelers must win with five-receiver sets, DeCastro says, the line has to rise to the challenge.