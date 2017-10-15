Le'Veon Bell runs wild on Chiefs; Ben Roethlisberger back on track for Steelers

play 0:28 Brown makes absurd TD catch off deflection Chiefs DB Phillip Gaines nearly picks off Ben Roethlisberger's pass, but instead it goes off his hand and into the arms of Antonio Brown for a scintillating 51-yard touchdown.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- And all is normal in Steelers world, thanks to another heady Antonio Brown play.

Brown's wild, game-clinching touchdown bounced off Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines' hands and head and into Browns' arms, who did the rest for a sideline-streaking, 51-yard score with 3:24 left.

After weeks of anthem drama, Gatorade-cooler drama and does-the-QB-still-have-it drama, the Steelers put it all to sleep by defeating the Chiefs, 19-13, and looking like themselves again behind Le'Veon Bell's staggering 179 yards and a late-game sack by James Harrison and Cam Heyward.

The Chiefs' 5-0 start didn't faze the Steelers, who liked this matchup to start the week. They felt their offensive line could win up front on Kansas City's 20th-ranked rushing defense and let Bell exhaust the defense. Roethlisberger had won five straight against Kansas City and getting a sixth would calm the storylines about his poor play.

But the Steelers didn't need vintage Big Ben -- at least not Sunday. They needed steady Roethlisberger, which they got. The Steelers had a stingy defense that allowed one first down in the first half. And they had Bell, who was right when he said last week that dedicating to the run is "a formula for winning."

Le'Veon Bell rushed for 179 yards in Sunday's win. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

That's how this team won last year, and that's mostly how it'll win this year.

Need evidence that Bell is all the way back? Five of Bell's first 19 carries went for 10 yards or more. The Steelers utilized pulling guards and two-tight end sets to spring Bell open on the perimeter, giving him the chance to work the outside or cut back inside.

The defense looked inspired after Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards on it last week. In response, the Steelers held the league's leading rusher, Kareem Hunt, to 21 yards.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was getting consistent pressure up front, linebacker Vince Williams was an effective blitzer and linebacker Ryan Shazier and Artie Burns each recorded key pass breakups.

Roethlisberger (17-of-25, 252 yards, one TD, one INT) made his share of impressive throws. Touch passes to Brown and Vance McDonald over the middle created crucial first downs. Roethlisberger's only interception came on a miscommunication with Brown, who ran a hitch instead of a slant for an easy first down.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

But the uninspired Chiefs were all but asking the Steelers to put them away early in the second half. The Steelers couldn't quite do it, opting for a punt on the Chiefs' 35-yard line on fourth-and-2 with a $12 million running back with 124 yards at that point. Coach Mike Tomlin likely didn't want to give the Chiefs any momentum, but the game felt like Pittsburgh was up by 25, even though it never was.

The Steelers had two touchdown chances in the second quarter but messed around in the red zone, which has become an odd habit. An ugly defensive sequence on third-and-8 didn't help: Safety Mike Mitchell missed on a sack, then drew a penalty for going low on Alex Smith after the pass, gift-wrapping the Chiefs into the red zone.

That's when the Steelers punctuated a dominant defensive day. The Steelers' defense faced fourth-and-2 from their own 4-yard line, up 12-3 early in the fourth. The Chiefs decided to go for it, threatening the Steelers’ near-shutout of one of the NFL’s best offenses. Smith dropped back, rolled to his left and targeted Demetrius Harris over the middle. Safety Sean Davis made a clutch, body-contorting play to knock the ball out as Harris was landing. He nearly had an interception, but no matter: The stop punctuated a dominant day for the Steelers.