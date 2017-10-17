Steelers' James Harrison follows game-clinching sack with 6 a.m. workout

The Steelers rebound from an ugly loss in Week 5 to snap the Chiefs' unbeaten streak behind huge games from Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. (1:16)

PITTSBURGH -- So this is what James Harrison means when he says he's "extremely blessed and highly favored."

Harrison's third-down sack of Alex Smith on the Chiefs' final drive Sunday sealed the Steelers' 19-13 win at Arrowhead at close to 8 p.m. ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers probably didn't get back to Pittsburgh until 11 p.m. or so.

About, oh, seven hours later, Harrison was posting Instagram videos live from the Steelers gym. It's uncertain when exactly Harrison executed his bench pistol squats, but getting back for a 6 a.m. session sets quite the tone for Bengals week.

At age 39, the Pittsburgh linebacker doesn't play as many snaps as he once did, but when he is on the field, he still can be a difference-maker. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

Harrison, who logged seven snaps through the first five games but was highly effective in relief Sunday, said his production and routine at age 39 is "all God's timing."

"I'm just sitting back, riding the bus," he said.

The famous workout videos are Harrison's signature, but players remain impressed because the production still matches the work ethic. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he understands the Steelers are playing young pass rushers T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Anthony Chickillo most of the snaps, but Harrison's play still inspires him.

Which is why Harrison beating tackle Eric Fisher on a rip move on third-and-10 was hardly a surprise.

"I think for some of the younger guys it's just the lore of him," Roethlisberger said. "They haven't really seen it yet. For me, when he was out there at the end I was just thinking, he's either going to get a hold or a sack, and sure enough he got that sack. ... We've been together so long it just made me smile."

And Harrison doesn't plan to stop there. He wants to play.

"Any time I'm on the sideline, of course I'm not happy about it," said Harrison, citing his competitive nature.

But even if Harrison maintains a relief role, the Steelers have come to expect sacks, no matter the age. Harrison was dominant at times late last season at age 38.

"For him to still be going out there and doing the same thing he's been doing, like us, at this age he's doing it at, it's awesome," defensive end Stephon Tuitt said.