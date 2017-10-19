Steelers on watch for Vontaze Burfict 'stepping on people's feet' after plays

PITTSBURGH -- Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict's questionable hits in 2015 injured the Pittsburgh Steelers' three biggest offensive stars and triggered a three-game suspension the following year.

But it's Burfict's subtleties that can rankle the Steelers the most entering Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET matchup. Guard David DeCastro said Burfict has a few go-to moves designed to goad the opponent.

"Things like stepping on people's feet," DeCastro said. "I think Ramon [Foster] got fined one time because [Burfict] stepped on his foot, and Ramon stepped on his [back] and he got flagged for it. I think a lot of times he's trying to get you out of your game, which is a lot of times what he'll do, things like that. He'll get you to react. ... It's more like after the play. It's like the push, a guy pushes you and you'll fly back 15 yards. It's just little gamesmanship stuff, stupid stuff."

Only way to combat that is "just play football, man," said DeCastro, citing penalties as the Steelers' biggest deterrent to championship football.

The wounds from 2015 aren't as fresh, but most Steelers still agree that Burfict, who also began this year suspended, is a great player. Even Le'Veon Bell, whose season-ending knee injury in 2015 came at the hands of Burfict, says he'll show him respect on the field Sunday.

Bell said Burfict isn't the only Bengals player to target him over the course of the rivalry, but he's ready to protect himself.

"I just go out there and play football," Bell said. "Obviously Bengals-Steelers will always be nitty-gritty. It's football. It's a little smack talk, maybe some plays from one side or another side where one team may think it's dirty or uncalled for. It's football. It's a rivalry game."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking a straight-line approach, more concerned with the matchup than the theatrics. Asked about Burfict, Roethlisberger said he's not sure but expects him to play hard.

"Like I said, it doesn't get any easier this week. That's a really, really good defense," Roethlisberger said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us. It's a familiar opponent, they know us as well. They have a lot of the same guys over there. They do not have a lot of turnover on defense. They know each other, they've played together, and they play together well."