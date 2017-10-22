        <
          Le'Veon Bell, JuJu Smith-Schuster nail hide-and-seek TD celebration

          PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster's 31-yard touchdown on Sunday brought out the 9-year-old in the Steelers.

          Smith-Schuster got wide open for the score against the Cincinnati Bengals, then executed an elaborate game of hide-and-seek with Le'Veon Bell, who hid behind the goal post while Smith-Schuster pretended to count. Afterward, Smith-Schuster searched for Bell for a few seconds, then started to chase Bell out of the goal post once he spotted him.

          Antonio Brown sort of stood there watching the whole thing, not sure what to do.

          The celebration was slow to develop but well worth the wait, probably up there with the Minnesota Vikings' duck-duck-goose routine. The NFL is winning with the decision to let players choreograph celebrations. And Smith-Schuster, 20, is showing his youthful exuberance with each score. In Week 4, he popularized the Dragon Ball Z fireball.

