Steelers have options as unhappy Martavis Bryant tries to force hand

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he understands Martavis Bryant's frustration with the team and does not take anything Bryant has said about him personally. (0:43)

PITTSBURGH -- This wasn't supposed to go like this. Martavis Bryant was supposed to be the missing piece, not missing.

From pointed Instagram comments to calling in sick for work, Bryant has gone full bore with his unhappiness, disrupting what the Pittsburgh Steelers must have thought were calm waters just a few days ago.

Players didn't really know what to say as Bryant's locker-room chair stayed empty Monday, though he's likely to return Wednesday for meetings and practice.

Either way, the Steelers' options are less than ideal against the backdrop of the hope Bryant represented to start the season.

Here are four options:

Wait it out: This has been the Steelers' tentative plan in recent weeks. They've tried to engage him and keep him involved in the offense during practices. In fact, Bryant believed that based on his week of work, he would play a crucial role in Sunday's 29-14 win over the Bengals. That didn't happen, which might make Bryant less likely to believe the Steelers if they sell optimism once again.

Despite several untimely "illness" claims over the past month and a growing discord -- Bryant was clearly frustrated toward the end of the Cincinnati game -- he has remained a hard worker when he's in the building, and the Steelers know he's still their best vertical threat save Antonio Brown.

Waiting this out might be a reasoned course, or at least waiting until the offseason to figure it out. As much as Bryant appears steadfast in his efforts to get out, the Steelers hold more power.

Aim for a mid- to late-round pick from an NFC team: No way the Steelers trade him into the AFC and potentially see him in the playoffs. The Steelers don't want to see Bryant go the way of Cris Carter, a malcontent with Philadelphia who became a legend elsewhere. Bryant isn't Carter, to be sure, but the point is they don't want to see someone else have success with him.

As one NFL personnel director pointed out, Bryant's talent is probably worth a late-round pick in exchange for a potential midseason spark for a sagging offense. Getting more ammunition than that would be difficult for Pittsburgh because Bryant is one strike away from another year-long suspension, possibly longer.

A late-round pick probably isn't worth it for Pittsburgh, which might just need to be blown away by an offer to deal Bryant -- that's if they are even fielding calls.

Bench or suspend him: This is where depth helps. Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey are still fast enough to serve as deep-ball threats. JuJu Smith-Schuster would start alongside Brown, with Eli Rogers getting more slot work. This doesn't solve the Bryant problem, but it's a Band-Aid as a means to trade him in the offseason or hope things get better.

The Steelers probably won't suspend Bryant, but they could choose to phase him out, which they don't want to do unless forced.

Keep throwing deep balls: Watching Bryant in recent practices, it's clear his speed and athleticism are well-intact. It has been curious that the Steelers can't get him going on Sundays, though offensive coordinator Todd Haley gave a clue last week -- making plays in practice is one thing, but the Steelers need them on Sundays. Bryant and Ben Roethlisberger aren't making them often enough.

But a player with Bryant's talent should stumble into a few big gains eventually.