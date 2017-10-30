Brilliant red-zone D and a JuJu bomb save Steelers in Detroit

Ben Roethlisberger tosses a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who flies downfield for a 97-yard touchdown. After the score, Smith-Schuster races to the sidelines and chains up the exercise bike in celebration. (0:30)

DETROIT -- Don't steal JuJu's bike.

Backed up at their own 3, dared to do something after the Detroit Lions went for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers erased nearly three quarters of missed opportunities with one perfect play up the middle.

Ben Roethlisberger squeezed a pass between the corner and safety and into the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose 97-yard touchdown completed the cycle for the Steelers' first half of the season after a 20-15 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Pittsburgh (6-2) had shown almost everything this year, winning games with toughness, timely defense, and Le'Veon Bell in the running game. This was the final piece -- the dagger play for a huge score when the team absolutely needed it.

And it came from the 3-yard line after the Steelers' defense punished the Lions on one of its three impressive goal line stops. Some defenses don't get more than that in a season. But the Steelers have a knack for it, and it has catapulted them to two straight road wins.

And to punctuate his 193-yard breakout performance, Smith-Schuster -- who famously documented the stealing of his bicycle during the week on social media -- sealed the game by connecting with Roethlisberger on a shovel pass play on third-and-1 with less than two minutes left.

For a quarterback who started the year 2-of-19 on passes longer than 30 yards, Roethlisberger needed that bomb of a play. He had missed a few throws Sunday at Ford Field, but big plays can offset woes in a matter of seconds. With Martavis Bryant on the sidelines and wanting a trade, Antonio Brown seeing an opposing safety help cover him all day and Le'Veon Bell contained (25 carries, 76 yards), Smith-Schuster backed up his desire for more fantasy football plays during the week.

The defense, despite a little too much bend in its break, did the rest.

The Steelers' defense let the Lions move the ball downfield thanks to some missed tackles and receivers running down the sideline. Facing a true pocket passer for one of the first times this year, the Steelers' top-three defense wasn't so dominant against Matthew Stafford, but it did stop the Lions on their first six third-down trips.

The goal line stop with 4:47 left in the third down was especially stout. Several front-seven players blew up a running play on third down, and on fourth the Steelers smartly matched up three defenders with two wideouts to take away the look Matthew Stafford wanted, resulting in a Tyson Alualu Sack.

Ryan Shazier nearly picked off Stafford on the Lions' final throw from the 8-yard line.

After a sluggish first half, at least the Steelers had played penalty-free -- until committing five in the second half. Somehow, the Steelers overcame all that.

Overall, the game felt chaotic and rushed with each team struggling to take ownership of it. Take out the 97-yarder and the missed chances were plentiful. Three drives of 50-plus yards resulted in 10 first-half points, with Eli Rogers dropping a sure touchdown and Roethlisberger overthrowing a wide-open Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Great red-zone defense and one JuJu bomb erased mistakes and set the 6-2 Steelers off into the bye.

Not playing great and winning is a powerful thing, and the Steelers are perfecting it.