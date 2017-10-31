Meet JuJu Smith-Schuster, who chugs Kool-Aid and snuggles with Minions

Before JuJu Smith-Schuster broke out on SNF, he explained his family background and tried to name the 20-plus family members he lived with as a teen. Video by Jeremy Fowler (1:19)

Before JuJu Smith-Schuster broke out on SNF, he explained his family background (1:19)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster sent ripples through the NFL with a 193-yard performance on prime time Sunday night and gained popularity on social media for creatively chronicling the loss of his bicycle, which he eventually found.

Yes, JuJu had himself a week.

For Smith-Schuster, this is normalcy.

"A lot of people say, 'he's young, he's immature,'" Smith-Schuster said. "I'm 20 years old. But when I'm on the field and playing with my boys, I'm going to get the job done. I know what has to be done. And I love to have fun on and off the field. Life's too short to be sad or be down."

Nobody messing with my bike now! 😂🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wgaaClhAxC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 30, 2017

Here are a few things you might not know about the Steelers' rising star, whose 424 yards and four touchdowns easily eclipse the combined receiving totals of the five receivers drafted before him in 2017.

Video games take his mind off football: From Call of Duty to Madden and everything in between, Smith-Schuster estimates that he plays about two hours of video games per day.

He plays in between "Chef Ju" cooking sessions or during post-practice down time. A headset allows him to connect with up to 400 players from around the world, he said.

"Playing video games is my time off. It's a huge release," Smith-Schuster said. "Obviously, I love what I do, and I love football, but me having my time off is fun, too."

He drinks Kool-Aid by the gallon: Tropical punch Kool-Aid is his go-to drink with most meals in his two-bedroom apartment. Nostalgia stirs the drink.

"Being a kid, nobody likes drinking water. Water is just not good," Smith-Schuster said. "Now, when I was a kid, my mom said, if you don't want to drink water, you can drink Kool-Aid."

He wants a puppy but will settle for a stuffed Minion: Smith-Schuster plans to get a French bulldog eventually but hasn't committed to the purchase just yet. In the meantime, he has a pet: a stuffed Minion named It's Lit (naturally).

He also has Minion house slippers.

"Just growing up, everyone had the cartoon," he said. "I have brothers and sisters who love the Minions, and I would watch it with them."

His driving training is nearly complete: Smith-Schuster plans to graduate from bike to car pretty soon, especially with the Pittsburgh winter closing in.

He got his learner's permit last week and said he is taking his license test soon. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who has been teaching him to drive, is confident Smith-Schuster will pass, but he knows his parallel parking needs more work.

"[Villanueva's] truck that he has is hard to drive, but I'm getting used to it," Smith-Schuster said.

He's ballin' on a budget: Whenever Smith-Schuster is cleared for four wheels, he won't be buying a Bentley. Maybe something more sensible.

"If anything, I'll probably get a lease or something small," Smith-Schuster said. "I don't think I'll spend that much money. You can already see I'm frugal with my bike."

He can name all 20 of the family members he lived with as a teen: Smith-Schuster feels different living on his own. He's used to a tight-knit, expansive family.

Familial pride required everyone to help each other, with his grandmother's house at the center.

"In that time period of me growing up in high school, we have family members coming in living with us in the house, my grandmother's house," Smith-Schuster said. "That was the house everybody came back to when they were struggling. That's where we stayed."