Ironman: How Will Gay stays in the lineup and out of the training room

PITTSBURGH -- NFL fans and media have championed the consecutive-games streaks of offensive stars such as Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Joe Thomas, and for good reason.

But Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Will Gay has quietly put together 168 consecutive games, an NFL record for active defensive players.

To hear Gay tell it, he does absolutely nothing to stay healthier than others. He lifts, runs and stretches like all his teammates. He's lucky, and he prays a lot.

But there is one secret weapon for staying in the lineup.

Staying as far away from the training room as possible.

"I don't like to go in there," said Gay, 32. "You go in there, a lot of times you'll be on your way out."

Gay's logic is this: No one's 100 percent this time of year, so might as well avoid the training room unless absolutely necessary.

Gay has had some close calls, though. In 2009, he suffered a concussion and played the next week.

"If it was this time, how they do the protocol [now], we wouldn't be talking about this streak," Gay said. "I would have sat out a week. That next week against Cleveland, I made sure to keep my head out of everything. I don't tackle with my head anyway."

Gay doesn't know how many more years he'll play, but he has a good role with the Steelers as the dime corner. He has at least one interception in seven straight seasons. And he's a valuable veteran for a relatively young locker room.

Gay knows exactly how he got here.

"Prayers, man. A blessing. Ain't no other answers for it," Gay said. "Before you get on the field, you pray every day about life, being here. Hopefully you don't get hurt."