Why so negative: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell wants to limit lost yardage

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell doesn't really have an answer for the increase in negative yardage runs, other than defenders loading the box and making good backfield tackles.

"There are a lot of plays where I’ve lost yards. I don’t’ know what’s going on with that this year," said Bell on Tuesday from his locker as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for Thursday night's game with the Tennessee Titans. "But during the course of the game I’m running efficiently."

Both are fair points and explain the state of the Steelers' offense to a degree. Bell leads the league in rushing at 840 yards and has carried the ball 25 times or more in each of the last four games, all wins. In fact, the Steelers are 14-0 when Bell gets 25 or more touches out of the backfield.

But last year's rushing performance was so next-level that he led the league with a just a 5 percent negative rush clip. This year, 22 of his 220 rushes have gone for a loss (10 percent). That's not up to Bell's standard but it's not catastrophic, either. Among 34 rushers with 75 or more carries, Bell is tied for 11th in lowest percentage of rushes for loss, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Joe Mixon and Ameer Abdullah have the highest rate at 20 percent.

Bell is tied with Todd Gurley for fifth in most negative rushes, but that number is skewed since Bell's 220 attempts lead the league by a 29 carries. Ezekiel Elliott is the next closest in attempts with 191.

The negative plays -- plus nearly 20 attempts for no gain -- contribute to Bell's average of 3.8 yards per carry, his lowest since his 2013 rookie year. But Bell has shown he can dictate the pace of games regardless of yardage totals. His three games of 130-plus yards sparked convincing wins (two on the road). Though he hasn't broken 80 in his last two games, he rushed the ball 51 times in those back-to-back road wins.

Teams are respecting the Steelers' run each week, which Bell says sets up other playmakers.

"I’ll be happy regardless, as long as we win the game," said Bell of his workloads. "The only time I’m really upset is if we lose the game and I feel like I wasn’t involved. There are times where maybe I don’t have as many carries and we still win the game, I’m going to be fine. I’m not really trippin' about the stats if we’re winning the game. But if we lose and I look back and I only got the ball 12 times, of course I’ going to be upset because I’ll feel I didn’t get the chance to help."

The Steelers will continue to feed Bell even if they run more no-huddle on a short week. And Bell knows keeping defenders off him in the backfield can make a 20-yard difference some games.