Ben Roethlisberger teases pregame speech: Remember who doubted you

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger has some prime-time street credibility after going 19-3 with 49 touchdowns in Heinz Field night games, including four scores and zero interceptions last week against the Tennessee Titans.

So, as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback prepares for another under-the-lights showdown, this time against the Green Bay Packers, apparently Roethlisberger will be ready for his go-to pregame speech.

Here's what Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio show (93.7 the Fan) concerning his pregame messages:

"I like to talk to the guys before the game, whether it's just the offense or before the team prayer and just tell guys, hey, listen, it’s prime time. Whatever you need to use for motivation, whether it's all your peers watching, whether it's people that doubted you, maybe a high school coach that cut you or a high school coach that didn’t play you until you were a senior at quarterback.

"I always say when I was a kid, my dad made me go to bed at 8:30, so I maybe got to see a little bit of the first series. I'm like, think about that kid out there, guys, that’s watching that only gets to watch the first quarter. Whatever it is. I think guys just like the fact it’s prime time and all your peers are watching and your family is watching and the lights are on and you have to play your best. It just brings out the best in everybody, I think."

Roethlisberger can say whatever he wants since he's connected on eight touchdown passes to Antonio Brown in their past three prime-time games. But this was an interesting glimpse into a player's pregame routine.

Roethlisberger's "senior at quarterback" line was a nod to himself not becoming Findlay (Ohio) High's signal-caller until his final year at the school.

If Roethlisberger doubles down on four scores this Sunday, he won't have to worry about Aaron Rodgers trying to put up 40. Rodgers is out with a broken collarbone, which Roethlisberger wishes wasn't the case.

"He’s one of the best in the business," Roethlisberger said. "The competitor in you wants to play the best."