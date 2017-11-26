Fatherhood, 'Parks and Recreation' inspire Cam Heyward's career year

PITTSBURGH -- "Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing." -- Ron Swanson, "Parks and Recreation"

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, an avid watcher of dry, workplace-centric sitcoms, lives by these words. His two young kids might not understand the message yet, but when they're old enough, Heyward plans to relay it in his best Swanson voice.

Behind the goofy quote is a truthful subtext that Heyward traces back to his father, former NFL fullback Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, who always told his son to work hard but have fun.

"The Heyward name, I just want to keep growing it," the seventh-year lineman said.

And he's helping grow the Steelers' defense back to respectability, too. Heyward sets up his stance in the middle of a defense that ranks second in the NFL in sacks (34) and points allowed (16.5 per game). At times this year, Heyward (seven sacks) has punished multiple offensive linemen at once on his way to the backfield, forming a potent defensive end tandem with Stephon Tuitt upon which the defense is largely built (as a combined $120 million in potential contract money suggests).

Thanks @Pitt_ATHLETICS for recognizing my dad today. It was a pleasure to come by and cheer on Pitt. Hail to Pitt! pic.twitter.com/d4eXq3mFiD — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 24, 2017

The motivation for arguably his best year -- and a serious case for a first Pro Bowl -- spins three ways.

As a team captain, Heyward very much wants Pittsburgh to return to its glorified "Blitzburgh" ways that former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau perfected.

As a son, he wants to always honor "Ironhead," who died of cancer in 2006. He does this by playing the physical football his dad loved and affecting the Pittsburgh community with his Heyward House Foundation and initiatives to "Crush Cancer."

As a father, he wants to pass all of those attitudes along to his kids, including a 2-year-old boy and a baby girl born in August.

"I'm just trying to make him proud, trying to make sure I leave a legacy for me, for my brothers," Heyward said. "My dad was always in the community and gave back, helping kids in need, turkey drives. That's the way my dad and mom both raised us. I always try to make them proud. So I want to be that lasting breath of what he left but create some of my own, as well. And I really just want my children to see how much I care and how much I enjoy what I do. Because I want them to enjoy whatever they do, have fun with it, and be passionate about it."

That plan has Heyward trending to become the first Steeler since James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2010 to record double-digit sacks. He might just get there. More than ever, the Steelers' defense is dropping outside linebackers into coverage and relying on the linemen to get pressure, along with occasional blitzing or edge pressure.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree said he rushed the passer about 8-10 times in last week's 40-17 win over Tennessee, in part because of the need to set the edge against quarterback Marcus Mariota, but also because of the impact of Heyward and Tuitt.

"Even when we drop into coverage, they get pressure," he said.

This is the day I lost you and I will always remember you. Thanks good for all the moments and the love you shared with me. I got so much to tell you. Can't wait to tell little man about his grandpa. I will always love you dad. A post shared by Cam Heyward (@camhey97) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Don't think Heyward hasn't thought about surpassing his career high of 7.5 sacks, on his way to 10-plus.

"It's a goal of mine to reach. I won't settle on that," Heyward said. "There are other goals I want to hit. That's one thing on the checklist I could say I hit, but sky's the limits."

Those goals range from attainable (more turnovers) to unrealistic (leading the Steelers' defense to a perfect, zero-yard game).

But a part of Heyward is grateful just to be on the field after he missed half of 2016 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The subsequent recovery required way more rest and patience than Heyward prefers.

But he's proud he participated in all but two of the team's offseason workouts. He reveled in his normal routine: win one-on-ones, be dominant against the run, have fun.

"Enjoy the moments, because they can be taken away," Heyward said.

And now his most enjoyable moments are on display at the line of scrimmage, where Heyward is either "pissed off" the Steelers aren't getting enough push or he's flashing a satisfied smirk while in the backfield again.

He knows everyone -- his mom, wife, kids, dad -- is watching.

And he knows exactly what he wants them to see every Sunday.

"You can tell when we're kicking butt up front," Heyward said.