Steelers' Le'Veon Bell isn't backing down from Joe Mixon comments

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell didn't take too kindly to Bengals running back Joe Mixon's comments and actions last month.

Now that the Steelers and Bengals meet for round two, Bell said he's still confused by Mixon saying he could do "way more" than Bell if given enough carries in Week 7, then (according to Bell) mimicking his playing style, first-down celebration and game-day fashion.

Asked about Mixon telling Cincinnati reporters that he mimics Adrian Peterson and not Bell, Bell said he's not buying that.

“The week we played them last time, he had said certain things that he’s way better than me and things like that. The week after that, he’s trying to wear everything I’m wearing. That’s the only thing that’s kind of confusing to me. I’m kind of confused by the whole thing. It is what it is. He’s his own player, I’m my own player. We’ll go out there and do our thing.”

After Bell rushed 35 times in the Steelers' 29-14 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 22, Mixon, fresh off seven carries, none in the second half, said: "I feel like I can do way more than (Bell) did... I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball. There's nothing else I can say."

Bell reacted on twitter when watching Mixon play the Colts the next week, tweeting that the rookie should "just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it" after wearing an offhand sleeve and a mismatched glove like he does.

Mixon later said it's "unfortunate" Bell feels that way and isn't worried about what he says.

Sounds like both players have incentive to produce huge games Monday night in Cincinnati.

Bell also addressed the Bengals possibly taking offense to Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster's touchdown celebration re-enactment of Green's fight with Jalen Ramsey in Week 10 in Indianapolis. The Steelers meant no ill-intent, Bell said.

“I thought (the fight) was funny," Bell said. "We wanted to make it a celebration. We weren’t trying to downplay them or make AJ Green feel a certain way. We just thought that situation was funny how it turned out and ran with it."